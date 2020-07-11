DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

