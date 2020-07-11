Morgan Stanley Sells 117,163 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in ABM Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

