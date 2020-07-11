Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,955 Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPVM. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 2,034.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000.

SPVM opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

