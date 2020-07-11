Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,955 Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPVM. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 2,034.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000.

SPVM opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $296,000 Investment in Cloudflare Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $296,000 Investment in Cloudflare Inc
Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 12,426 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc
Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 12,426 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc
Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 8,084 GlaxoSmithKline plc
Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 8,084 GlaxoSmithKline plc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 158,051 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 158,051 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc
State Street Corp Has $351.06 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc
State Street Corp Has $351.06 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc
State Street Corp Purchases 93,111 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co.
State Street Corp Purchases 93,111 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report