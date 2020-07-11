FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $38,000 in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $741,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

DISH stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.