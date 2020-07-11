Hexavest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.74% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 420.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 336,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $3,742,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $31.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

