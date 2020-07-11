Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 497 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 45.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 823.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 139,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $31.84 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

