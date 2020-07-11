AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 97,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.80. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

