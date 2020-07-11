Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 795 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Exane Asset Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AT&T by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after acquiring an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

AT&T stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

