TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316,042 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 768,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TPI Composites by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in TPI Composites by 1.9% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 475,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

TPI Composites stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.77 million, a P/E ratio of -219.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Also, Director Jayshree S. Desai acquired 1,278 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,907.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

