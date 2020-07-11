28,251 Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 38.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $4,753,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.