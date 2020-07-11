Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $703,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after acquiring an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

