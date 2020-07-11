Arden Trust Co Has $277,000 Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

