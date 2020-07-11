Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells 33,412 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 33,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $859,022.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,743,828.87.

On Monday, July 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 110,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 70,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 180,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $4,453,200.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 9,648 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $242,357.76.

On Friday, May 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 120,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $2,962,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,527,800.80.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 243.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

