Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells 33,412 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 33,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $859,022.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,743,828.87.
- On Monday, July 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 110,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,300.00.
- On Tuesday, June 23rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 70,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00.
- On Tuesday, June 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 180,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $4,453,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 9,648 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $242,357.76.
- On Friday, May 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 120,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $2,962,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,527,800.80.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 243.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
