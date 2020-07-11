1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,374,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 114,251 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $22.16 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

