State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 80.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

LKQ stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

