Gradient Investments LLC Sells 734,048 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,048 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.72% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 345.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,354.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $55.02.

