SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $155.60. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SAP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in SAP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.