SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.
NYSE:SAP opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $155.60. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SAP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in SAP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
