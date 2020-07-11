Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE opened at $27.25 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

