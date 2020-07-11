21,578 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after acquiring an additional 414,622 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

