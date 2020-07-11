Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 55,208 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,322,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,208 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 83,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 33.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 437,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 109,851 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 139.5% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,657,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,893 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

BAC opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

