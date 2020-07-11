Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

