Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 9,042 Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,507,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100,716 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $582,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of MRTN opened at $25.75 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

