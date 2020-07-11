Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 133.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 51.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 173,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 103,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $582,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 13,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $333,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.