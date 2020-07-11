Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $487,569,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $509,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

