FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $21,623,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,476,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 432,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,260.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 334,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 309,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

