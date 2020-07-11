Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.24. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $33.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.68 million. Analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

