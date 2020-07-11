Axa Has $932,000 Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Axa decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,700 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.08% of B&G Foods worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 37,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 56.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 92,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 71.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE:BGS opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.24.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.