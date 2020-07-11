DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,405,810,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $446,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

