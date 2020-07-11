Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gentherm worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gentherm by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $26,601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Gentherm by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $38.08 on Friday. Gentherm Inc has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

