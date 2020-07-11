Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $21.64 Million in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 525,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,638,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.18% of SPX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

