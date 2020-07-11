Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Total were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,342,000 after purchasing an additional 291,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Total by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,880,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Total by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after buying an additional 726,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after acquiring an additional 454,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 86,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $557,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 256,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,704 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Total from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

