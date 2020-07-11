Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stake Boosted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Total were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Total by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 86,944 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $557,311.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 256,817 shares of company stock worth $1,634,704 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.66. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

