Hexavest Inc. Invests $9.95 Million in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,463,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 45,518 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EZU opened at $37.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

