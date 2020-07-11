Royal Bank of Canada Sells 119,056 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,056 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after buying an additional 112,895 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 107,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAL stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88.

