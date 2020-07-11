Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $17.56 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,751 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,703 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,281 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 329,725 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,044 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

EXC stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

