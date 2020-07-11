Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,997 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Exelon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $373,127,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,882 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 48.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $434,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,533 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

EXC stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

