Hexavest Inc. Has $14.84 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,894 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 195,664 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 34.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 156,825 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Exelon by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,526 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

