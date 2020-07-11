Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,044 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,235 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Exelon by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.