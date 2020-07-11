Morgan Stanley Sells 106,241 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,241 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Barnes Group worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Barnes Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

