Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,642,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220,671 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Eaton Vance worth $310,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

