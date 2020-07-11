Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,177 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

