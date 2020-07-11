Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 9,355 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 6.4% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Metlife by 11.0% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 120,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Metlife by 7.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.