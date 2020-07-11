State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 113.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

