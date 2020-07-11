Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,200 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of Silicom worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Silicom by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Silicom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

SILC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicom from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

SILC opened at $37.20 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $262.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Silicom had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.