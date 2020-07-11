Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31.

