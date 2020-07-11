State Street Corp Purchases 138,061 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.87% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $307,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $38,147,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,069,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

AIV stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

