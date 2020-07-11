LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. State Street Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after purchasing an additional 249,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $24,017,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTC. ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NYSE:LTC opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

