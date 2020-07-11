Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 117,011 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $44,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 127.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,137,000 after buying an additional 1,263,856 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

