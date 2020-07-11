Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 120,663 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Metlife worth $48,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $478,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 1,722,928 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

