Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,144 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 203,586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,121 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock worth $606,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $36.64 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

